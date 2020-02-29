south-korea-stories-813-new-virus-conditions,-taking-total-over-3,000-line

SEOUL – South Korea confirmed Saturday another 813 circumstances of the new coronavirus, taking its an infection full to 3,150.

The Well being and Welfare Ministry explained in a statement that 657 of the new cases had been in Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak. The overall in the city, whose mass outbreak is connected to a secretive religious team, now exceeds two,200.

There are now 77 situations in Seoul and 80 in Busan, the 2nd-most significant metropolis, with both of those logging boosts. The countrywide demise toll stands at 17.

Government quarantine officers at a news meeting urged folks to refrain from heading out substantially as probable over the weekend.

In the meantime, the Overseas Ministry on Saturday issued a stage-just one travel inform, the cheapest on its 4-tier response system, for all of Japan, urging citizens to physical exercise warning.

The past working day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a Degree one possibility information and facts amount, its most affordable, for the whole of South Korea.