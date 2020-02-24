south-korea-turns-into-biggest-coronavirus-heart-exterior-china,-surpassing-diamond-princess-complete

SEOUL – South Korea documented 161 new circumstances of the new coronavirus, bringing the complete number of contaminated sufferers in the place to 763, the Centers for Sickness Management and Prevention explained Monday.

The company also claimed the seventh loss of life from the virus.

On Sunday, South Korea raised its alert on the coronavirus to the highest leve following reporting three additional deaths and 169 new bacterial infections.

The nation has viewed a quick surge in the amount of coronavirus instances since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu.

The national toll of 763 conditions is now the maximum exterior China, surpassing even the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.