South Korea voters have to use masks, gloves

The Most recent on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected a lot more than 244,500 men and women and killed much more than 10,000. The COVID-19 ailment leads to moderate or moderate indications in most people, but extreme signs and symptoms are extra likely in the elderly or those people with present health complications. A lot more than 86,000 individuals have recovered so much, largely in China.

—Worldwide dying toll due to coronavirus eclipses 10,000.

—Japan, China, South Korean leaders agree to cooperate towards coronavirus.

— Italy passes China for most coronavirus-related fatalities.

—South Korea voters will be demanded to put on masks, gloves.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s election commission says all voters will be expected to use masks and use disposable gloves at ballot booths through up coming month’s countrywide parliamentary elections as preventive steps towards the coronavirus.

An official from the Nationwide Election Fee also mentioned Friday that election personnel will perform temperature checks and deliver separate polling spots for voters with fever or respiratory symptoms.

Voters will be required to stand at minimum a meter aside when waiting around in strains and sanitize their arms and put on plastic gloves offered by election staff just before entering booths.

The commission will establish voting stations at hospitals and other treatment centers for COVID-19 people who are medically isolated.

Some politicians experienced known as for the state to postpone the April 15 election, which will be a essential minute for President Moon Jae-in’s governing administration amid concerns about the epidemic’s impact on public well being, livelihoods and industries.

Foreign ministers from Japan, China and South Korea held a online video meeting Friday and agreed to carry on cooperating in their hard work to combat against the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese overseas minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his counterparts, China’s Wang Yi and South Korea’s Kang Keung-wha, ensured cooperation amongst the 3 countries in their effort and agreed to keep a a few-way conference of overall health authorities at an early day.

Motegi also proposed sharing of information and facts on medicine and vaccine progress, as nicely as cooperation to be certain shipment of professional medical provides and emergency reduction merchandise amid the three countries.

Motegi instructed the other ministers that Japan hopes to fully accomplish the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics “as a evidence of human victory in opposition to the new coronavirus,” the Japnaese foreign ministry said in a statement.

