South Korean conglomerate manager convicted of rape | Money

South Korea’s financial state is dominated by a selection of family-controlled conglomerates regarded as chaebol. — AFP file pic

SEOUL, April 17 — The former main of a South Korean conglomerate was convicted of raping his maid and sexually assaulting a secretary nowadays but only specified a suspended sentence.

Kim Jun-ki, the 75-calendar year-old ex-chairman of DB Team, which has things to do in finance and steel, repeatedly violated the two females, the Seoul Central District Courtroom discovered.

But it gave him a 30-thirty day period jail sentence suspended for four several years, on the grounds of his age and what it said was the “forgiveness” of his victims.

South Korea’s overall economy is dominated by a variety of spouse and children-managed conglomerates recognized as chaebol. They are credited with a essential role in powering the country’s economic growth, but are also accused of murky connections to power.

Kim was DB Group’s chairman at the time of the offences in 2016-17, and admitted most of the prices.

“Even while Kim was in the posture of a conglomerate leader who essential to present socially exemplary behaviour, he forgot these kinds of duties and assaulted his secretary and housemaid a number of occasions,” the courtroom reported, describing his crimes as “bad”.

Kim, who had been in custody, was produced right after the listening to. Prosecutors had sought a 5-calendar year sentence.

Critics accuse the country’s courts of exhibiting leniency to chaebol relatives members.

Previously, leaders of the Hyundai Motor, Samsung and SK teams have been supplied suspended sentences, and later on presidential pardons.

Their offences had been frequently fiscal, these as corruption, tax evasion or embezzlement, and costs of sexual offences in opposition to chaebol chiefs are uncommon.

Quite a few of the conglomerates have extremely hierarchical, rigid administration constructions and an opaque governance design that can allow workplace abuse.

In 1 superior-profile circumstance, a Korean Air heiress threw a mood tantrum more than how she was served macadamias, earning a crew member kneel on the floor to beg forgiveness and purchasing the aircraft back to the gate so he could be thrown off, earning herself immediate “nut rage” notoriety. — AFP