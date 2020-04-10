South Korean coronavirus patients are voting as parliamentary elections begin

SEOUL – Early voting in South Korea’s parliamentary elections began Friday, with coronavirus patients casting ballots at designated stations and candidates using new campaign methods to limit the risk of collapse.

The National Election Commission (NEC) has set up eight polling stations that will use more than 3,000 coronavirus patients receiving treatment as well as 900 medical staff at treatment centers in hard-hit areas, including the capital of Seoul and Daegu city.

The election itself is on April 15, but officials expect people to take advantage of the first voting options to reduce the number of voters voting in polling locations that day.

There are 3,500 stations for voters to cast their ballots within two days of voting beginning Friday.

Polling stations were disinfected the Thursday before opening, and all voters were required to wear masks, use sanitisers and wear gloves. Officers conducted temperature checks at the entrance and anyone showing temperatures higher than 37.5 ° C (99.5 ° F) was directed to special booths.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in cast his ballot on Friday at a polling station near the Blue House president’s office.

The government is still debating plans to allow the voting of approximately 46,500 people not tested positive but in self-quarantine.

“Those on the self-quarantine should also ensure that they have the right to vote. The concern is how to minimize the risk of further infection during the voting process,” Health Minister Deputy Kim Gang- lip a while ago.

Experts say the government is seeking to allow quarantined people to vote after polls near 6 p.m. on April 15.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 27 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the national tally to 10,450. A total of 7,117 people recovered from the virus, while 3,125 received treatment. The national death rate rose four to 208.

Candidates who began the official campaign period earlier in April wore masks and swapped chairs in individual meetings, sparking common handshakes and large rallies.

“Because this is a time to keep social distance due to coronavirus, we prevent large-scale rallies as much as possible and also limit personal contact with campaigns,” said Lee Nak-yon, a former chief. minister running for parliament.

The leader of the United Future Party’s main opposition, Hwang Kyo-ahn, has been seen disinfecting residential areas.

