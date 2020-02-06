South Korean flight to Las Vegas diverted to LAX due to fear of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon due to a coronavirus alert. According to a statement from a spokesperson for Korean Air, the flight was diverted due to three passengers on board who remained in China within two weeks of their departure from South Korea.

The flight diverted to Los Angeles where these three passengers underwent the quarantine process. According to Korean Air, these passengers all have US passports. They all authorized the quarantine process.

After confirming that the three passengers did not have the coronavirus, flight KE005 was cleared to continue to Las Vegas with all passengers on board, including the three who were tested.

The flight departed LAX at approximately 3:45 p.m. Pacific time and arrived at 5:07 p.m. Pacific time at McCarran International Airport (LAS) Wednesday evening.