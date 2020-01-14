South Korean President Moon: The dialogue between the United States and North Korea is still ongoing

SEOUL, January 14 (UPI) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that it was “too early to be pessimistic about the future of US-North Korea dialogue” despite a month-long stalemate in nuclear negotiations, arms tests and provocative statements by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

At an annual New Year’s press conference in the President’s Blue House, Moon said Pyongyang had indicated that the “door to the dialogue with Washington was not closed” and that he considered a recent birthday greeting from President Donald Trump to Kim as “very positive” ” Character.

“People were concerned that there could be a new round of provocation in time for Chairman Kim’s birthday,” said Moon. “Instead, President Trump sent him birthday wishes to show his willingness and determination to continue a dialogue. I think it was a great idea.”

On Friday, South Korea’s national security advisor Chung Eui-yong told reporters that he had received a birthday message from Trump to send to North Korea.

In a statement the following day, North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan admitted that the news had been received, but said that changing the North’s stance on returning to the negotiating table was not enough.

“(I) it is true that the personal relationship between (Kim Jong Un) and President Trump is not bad,” Kim said, but warned that it was “absent” to expect negotiations to resume based on their relationship.

Only “absolute approval” of North Korea’s demands would be enough to restart the talks, Kim said. President Moon stressed on Tuesday that the opportunity for dialogue remained open.

“North Korea has not closed the door to dialogue with the United States,” said Moon. “They won’t return to talks until their demands are accepted.”

Moon said the talks are currently in a “stalemate,” but that both Trump and Kim “continue to trust each other and continue their efforts.”

Moon admitted that “there is not much time left to tackle denuclearization” as the US presidential election is in full swing.

“The US has launched a presidential campaign domestically,” said Moon. “President Trump will probably not have an easy time finding talks with North Korea.”

Moon said Seoul will not only rely on Washington, but will do everything it can to improve relations with Pyongyang through inter-Korean projects such as tourism and sports exchanges, the president said in a speech last week.

Closer cooperation with North Korea could create a “positive cycle”, said Moon, which could facilitate the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue and lead to a targeted relaxation of sanctions against the North, which would have held most of the inter-Korean projects in suspense.

“By promoting inter-Korean cooperation, there may be opportunities for the United Nations Security Council to approve some exemptions or sanctions exemptions,” Moon said.

Moon added that despite less visible signs of progress on the diplomatic front with North Korea, behind-the-scenes efforts are still ongoing.

“Diplomacy is more than what you see,” said Moon. “You cannot expect the fruits of diplomacy to be born tomorrow. You may have to wait a year or two before (the efforts) bear fruit.”