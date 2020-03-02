[south-korean-sect-chief-apologises-in-excess-of-covid-19-spread]

Policemen stand guard in front of a facility of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as journalists assemble for a push conference by church founder Lee Male-hee, in Gapyeong March two, 2020. — AFP pic

GAPYEONG, March two — The chief of a South Korean sect linked to a lot more than half the country’s 4,000-furthermore coronavirus cases apologised nowadays for the distribute of the sickness.

“I would like to offer you my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the associates,” explained Shincheonji head Lee Guy-hee, his voice breaking.

The 88-12 months-previous two times obtained down on his knees to bow right before reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the flooring.

“Although it was not intentional, quite a few folks have been contaminated,” he said.

“We place our utmost endeavours but were not able to stop it all. I seek out the forgiveness of the persons.

“I am incredibly thankful to the federal government for its initiatives. I also find the forgiveness of the govt.”

Lee is revered by his followers as the “Promised Pastor” who will choose 144,000 people today with him to heaven on the Working day of Judgement, and his team is usually condemned as a cult.

A 61-calendar year-old woman member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at minimum 4 church providers in Daegu — the country’s fourth-greatest metropolis with a populace of 2.five million and the centre of the outbreak — right before becoming diagnosed.

South Korea’s circumstance quantities are predicted to increase further as authorities have out checks on far more than 260,000 folks related Shincheonji.

Seoul’s town govt has requested prosecutors to press costs, such as murder, versus him and 11 other sect leaders for failing to cooperate in that contains the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lee insisted that the group was “actively cooperating with the authorities.”

“We will do our ideal and not spare human and materials guidance,” he included, pausing occasionally to wipe tears from his eyes as protesters shouted abuse. — AFP