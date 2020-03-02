south-korean-sect-leader-apologizes-more-than-coronavirus-unfold

GAPYEONG, KOREA – The chief of a South Korean sect connected to a lot more than 50 percent the country’s four,000-as well as coronavirus situations apologized Monday for the unfold of the illness.

“I would like to supply my honest apology to the folks on behalf of the associates,” said Shincheonji head Lee Person-hee, his voice breaking.

The 88-calendar year-previous two times obtained down on his knees to bow prior to reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the ground.

“Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected,” he explained.

“We place our utmost efforts but were not able to protect against it all. I look for the forgiveness of the folks.

“I am really thankful to the government for its attempts. I also search for the forgiveness of the government.”

Lee is revered by his followers as the “Promised Pastor” who will just take 144,000 men and women with him to heaven on the Working day of Judgement, and his team is frequently condemned as a cult.

A 61-year-old woman member designed a fever on February 10 but attended at minimum four church providers in Daegu — the country’s fourth-greatest town with a inhabitants of two.five million and the centre of the outbreak — right before getting identified.

South Korea’s situation quantities are expected to increase further more as authorities have out checks on far more than 260,000 folks related Shincheonji.

Seoul’s city authorities has requested prosecutors to press prices, which includes murder, towards him and 11 other sect leaders for failing to cooperate in containing the distribute of the lethal coronavirus.

Lee insisted that the group was “actively cooperating with the federal government.”

“We will do our greatest and not spare human and materials assistance,” he extra, pausing from time to time to wipe tears from his eyes as protesters shouted abuse.