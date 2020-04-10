South Korea’s coronavirus patients vote as general elections begin

SEOUL – Early voting in South Korea’s parliamentary elections began Friday with coronavirus patients casting ballots at disinfected polling stations and candidates hanging on fists instead of pressing flesh while asking they support.

The election could decide parliamentary control and shape President Moon Jae-in’s ability to implement his agenda during the last two years of his administration, including the looser fiscal policy aimed at creating jobs, raising the minimum wages, and resume contact with North Korea.

The National Election Commission has set up eight polling stations for more than 3,000 coronavirus patients receiving treatment as well as 900 medical staff at treatment centers in hard-hit areas, including the capital, Seoul , and the city of Daegu.

The election is on April 15 but officials expect people to take advantage of early voting to reduce the number of polling locations that day.

Polling stations were disinfected on Thursday and all voters were required to wear masks, use sanitizers and wear plastic gloves.

Officers checked the temperatures and anyone higher than 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit) was directed to special booths.

Despite the coronavirus caution, voters are enthusiastic.

“It was a little uncomfortable because I had to put plastic,” said Kim Ju-yeon, 22, who voted at a polling station at Seoul Station, referring to the gloves she should wear.

“But because voting is a must, the experience is uplifting.”

There are 3,500 stations for voters to cast their ballots within two days of voting beginning Friday.

Moon cast his ballot at a polling station near the president’s office, known as the Blue House.

“There may be a long line of voters on election day. I expect the first vote to distribute such numbers,” Moon said after the vote.

The government is also considering how some 46,500 people who are not tested positive but in self-quarantine – most of them returning from overseas – can cast their ballots.

“We are in consultation with the relevant ministers on how to secure the right to vote for self-quarantines on April 15,” Vice Minister of Health Kim Gang-lip told reporters.

Kim said people in isolation cannot be involved in early voting because of the risk of being infected.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 10,450. The national death rate rose four to 208.

Candidates who started campaigning earlier this month wore masks and exchanged handcuffs with voters at small meetings, spectacular handshakes and big rallies.

“We are preventing big rallies whenever possible and also limiting personal contact,” said Lee Nak-yon, a former prime minister who runs for parliament.

The leader of the United Future Party’s main opposition, Hwang Kyo-ahn, has been seen disinfecting residential areas.

Interactive monitoring of graphic global coronavirus spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Additional reporting by Chaeyoun Won Editing by Josh Smith, Robert Birsel)