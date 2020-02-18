[south-korea’s-moon-flags-ways-for-virus-hit-financial-state,-boosting-price-lower-expectations]



FILE Picture: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks through his New Year push convention at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

February 18, 2020

By Cynthia Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea President Moon Jae-in claimed on Tuesday the governing administration must make an all-out effort and hard work to cushion the financial influence from China’s coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing.

“(The govt) shouldn’t quibble in excess of no matter whether something is unparalleled or not, alternatively, we should really just take each doable measure we can imagine of on the table to deploy them,” Moon stated in a cabinet conference.

The rapid-spreading coronavirus has disrupted globe offer chains and business enterprise exercise in a blow to world expansion and desire for South Korean merchandise.

Moon reported the economic system is in an emergency scenario and calls for stimulus to elevate domestic desire.

South Korea’s 3-year treasury bond futures sharply extended gains right after Moons’ remarks as buyers speculated stimulus steps becoming rolled out could incorporate an interest charge slash when the Lender of Korea fulfills on Feb. 27.

In January, the BOK voted 5-2 to continue to keep its benchmark charge steady at one.25% , standing pat for a 2nd assembly pursuing two reductions in July and October very last yr.

Moon’s opinions could increase force on the central lender to again authorities procedures in the operate up to the April 15 standard election. In a January study by Reuters, 14 of 33 analysts observed 1 more BOK slash as a result of 2020 though 15 noticed no improve.

In 2015, South Korea drew up a supplementary spending budget to aid cushion the financial state from the consequences of an outbreak of Center East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, Cynthia Kim Modifying by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)