[south-korea’s-samsung-electronics-closes-mobile-product-plant-immediately-after-coronavirus-situation-confirmed:-yonhap]

March 1, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> shut one of its cell unit factories in South Korea following a worker examined beneficial for the coronavirus, the Yonhap information agency claimed, citing a enterprise formal.

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus instances have been confirmed, was quickly closed final thirty day period just after an previously circumstance was identified.

The flooring where the infected worker labored will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap explained.

Samsung did not have immediate comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Producing by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Tom Hogue)