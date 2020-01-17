South LA child shot dead: investigators verify weapon was properly stored

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Detectives continue to investigate the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in a house in south Los Angeles to determine if it was purely the result of an accident or if there could be neglect and properly attach the gun.

Filming took place Wednesday afternoon at the family’s home on Woodlawn Avenue in south Los Angeles. The child was taken to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center where she underwent surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit.

Police say parents have a responsibility to ensure that all firearms are kept away from children.

LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel said: “We do not know if the children were inside when the incident occurred or if they arrived later. Shortly thereafter, others family members introduced themselves. “

Neighbor Estrella Galicia said the family seemed close. “Oh, they love. I have always seen them and generally it is an older woman who takes care of the girl and she loves,” said Galicia.

The police told us that the parents were not home at the time but that the girl’s brothers were there.

Detectives chat with family to find out what happened.

The neighbors say it is devastating.

Rosie Antonio lives across the street. She says “We are really worried because we have never seen anything like this – no fighting in the house – always a normal and happy family, I think.”

“They are children, they are innocent, I feel for them because I have a son. I would not like something like that to happen to him,” says Galicia.

Police say investigators from the child abuse unit have resumed the case to try to understand what happened.

