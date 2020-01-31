South London gang chased by police in Croydon after attempting to steal BMW

South London gang chased in Croydon by police after trying to steal BMW have been jailed

Recardo Morrison attempted to steal the BMW, which he was following with a GPS tracker, in January 2019, but was thwarted by the police.

Morrison, Kashin McLeod and Isreal Adu then went to steal an Audi S4 in Acton, west London, but police arrested the men while they were seated in vehicles next to the car.

Thursday, January 30, they were imprisoned for a combined total of more than 15 years.

Isleworth Crown Court learned that Morrison, 31, of Blackwater Court, Coulsdon, had attempted to steal a man from his BMW on Mitcham Road, Croydon on January 22, 2019.

Morrison was driving his own BMW and followed the victim through Croydon.

He struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle twice, forcing him to stop. As the victim got out of his car, two passengers burst out of Morrison’s car wearing snoods covering their faces and grabbed the victim and attempted to steal his BMW.

Police – who were investigating Morrison’s activities – intervened while the theft was underway, so the attempt to take it was thwarted.

Morrison took off at high speed and drove dangerously through residential streets while being chased by an undercover police vehicle. Due to his dangerous driving, the pursuit was stopped.

Police later saw Morrison’s BMW parked outside his home. Five days later, the car was discovered in Coulsdon burnt down.

Imitation firearm found on McLeod when arrested

(Image shifts to police)

On March 27, Morrison and McLeod, 29, homeless arrived on Dukes Road in Acton around 8:00 p.m.

They bypassed an unattended Audi S4 car that belonged to a member of a rival gang. Morrison and McLeod then sat in Morrison’s BMW, which was parked next to the Audi. Adu, 34, from Propeller Crescent, Waddon, Croydon joined them on the scene in another vehicle.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., police stopped Morrison and Adu’s vehicle. McLeod was found in possession of an imitation firearm in a sock tucked into the front of his pants. All three were arrested.

Police found a GPS tracker, Samsung tablet, phones, and an instruction manual for a GPS tracker in the Morrison BMW. The police searched the underside of the Audi and found a GPS tracker that was of the same brand as the manual found in the BMW.

Morrison’s phone was examined as part of the investigation and it showed that he had contacts saved as TK1, TK2 and TK3 which were all numbers for GPS trackers.

Recordings of the call data showed that Morrison’s phone was tracking the Audi and communicating with a GPS tracker the day of the attempted theft.

Police found a false Portuguese identity document and two fraudulent driver’s licenses with photos of Adu under false names during a search of his home.

Morrison changed accounts several times during his interview with the police as more evidence was presented to him. He became angry when the police refuted his account and broke the interview tapes, which also charged him with criminal damages.

Morrison was jailed for nine years after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offense, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

McLeod was jailed for six years after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Adu had already been sentenced to seven months in prison after being convicted of possession of fraudulent identity documents and possession of cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Damian Hill of the Met’s Specialized Crime Command said: “I am satisfied with this result and the sentences. My team worked hard to gather the evidence in this case, working with the CPS and the prosecutor to bring these three men to justice.

“The fight against violent crime remains a priority for the Met and we will continue to arrest those who scare the streets of London.”

