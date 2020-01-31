South London schoolchildren who caught a speeding driver arrested for 6 offenses

London’s roads are busier than ever, so we all know the importance of road safety.

However, a group of schoolchildren got more than they bargained for when they embarked on a road safety awareness task in south London.

Will Norman, London’s Commissioner of Walking and Cycling, joined the Metropolitan Police to speak to students at Jessop Elementary School in Herne Hill about road safety.

The police then showed the students how their pistols work and explained the dangers of speeding to them.

Jessops Elementary School Students Informed of Road Danger by Met Police

(Image: TFL)

The 12 student members of the school council joined the PCSOs at Milkwood Road, which has a speed limit of 20 mph, for speed awareness which included the use of the police speedometer gun.

During the session, the students identified a car that was traveling at over 20 mph, and when the police tried to shoot the driver, they rushed over.

A TfL spokesperson confirmed that the police had chased the blue light to Camberwell where the pursuit ended.

As a result, the police arrested a man suspected of six offenses: dangerous driving, transportation by car (motor vehicle), no insurance, failure to stop for the police, speeding and handling of stolen goods.

This arrest would never have happened without the students of Jessop primary school.

In 2018, more than 150,000 motorists were penalized for speeding during speed camera and street enforcement. Each of these drivers put themselves in danger and put the others in danger.

In three years, more than 1,000 children have been injured on their way to school, making TfL determined to keep everyone safe on our roads.

