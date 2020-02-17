[South Minnesota Bowling ruined by hearth – Up Information Data]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A fireplace ruined a bowling alley in Nicollet County on Sunday morning.

According to the San Pedro Fire Section, the teams responded to the fire just soon after seven: 30 a.m. in KingPins Bowley Alley.

%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae13% %MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae14%

The Kasota Hearth Section and the North Mankato Fireplace Section also presented support in this fireplace.

%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae15%

%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae16%

The St. Peter Fireplace Section claims the trigger of the fireplace is underneath investigation and that the developing is a complete reduction.

From one p.m. On Sunday, the hearth office remained on the scene.

There is no additional facts obtainable at this instant.