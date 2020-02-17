[South Minnesota Bowling ruined by hearth – Up Information Data]

%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae11%
%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A fireplace ruined a bowling alley in Nicollet County on Sunday morning.
According to the San Pedro Fire Section, the teams responded to the fire just soon after seven: 30 a.m. in KingPins Bowley Alley.
%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae13%%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae14%
The Kasota Hearth Section and the North Mankato Fireplace Section also presented support in this fireplace.
%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae15%
%MINIFYHTML4eeec08ca5fd433703100e05867c65ae16%
The St. Peter Fireplace Section claims the trigger of the fireplace is underneath investigation and that the developing is a complete reduction.
From one p.m. On Sunday, the hearth office remained on the scene.
There is no additional facts obtainable at this instant.