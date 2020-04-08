South Norwood gentleman threatened to spit at police officers and told them ‘I hope your young children get coronavirus’

A South London man who threatened to spit on police officers right before telling them he hoped they get coronavirus has been jailed.

Michael Gray, of Ingatestone Road, South Norwood threatened to spit at the two officers when in custody after he was arrested for not turning up to court.

The 41-yr-outdated explained to the officers he hoped they get Covid-19 so that they would pass it on to their children.

On Friday (April 3), Grey was jailed for 19 weeks.

Croydon Magistrates’ Courtroom heard the two police officers have been patrolling on Higher Tulse Hill, Brixton at 1.55am on Thursday, April 2 when they noticed Grey “harassing a few ladies”.

Officers approached Gray and when they checked his details they uncovered he was desired for failing to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court docket in relation to driving even though less than the affect of prescription drugs.

Adhering to his arrest Grey intentionally coughed to the officers and when in custody he threatened to spit at each of them. He said that he hoped to infect them with coronavirus so that they would pass it on to their children.

He was charged with assault on an crisis service employee and employing threatening phrases or conduct.

Gray pleaded guilty to the offences on Friday and was jailed for a full of 19 weeks. He was also handed down a £100 high-quality and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Superintendent Kris Wright, of the Metropolitan Law enforcement, stated: “This attack on our officers although carrying out their responsibilities safeguarding the communities of Lambeth and Southwark is an attack on every single a single of us.

“Both of those officers displayed the very best qualities of the Met, in spite of threats to, and the possibility of Covid-19 an infection through this man’s actions, and even worse his need to induce damage to the officers’ children. I am grateful to the court that it treated this issue with the seriousness it warrants.

“While these variety of assaults are luckily rare, currently we all have a duty to do all the things we can to protect the protectors.

“My officers are performing every little thing they can to hold the general public risk-free and law enforcement to the pretty greatest of their abilities, and we are grateful that the wide bulk of persons are earning every single energy to comply with the steps the federal government has released.”

