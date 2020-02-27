[south-ruislip-crash:-live-updates-after-motor-vehicle-smashes-into-sainsbury’s-closing-victoria-highway]

A car has crashed into the petrol garage in South Ruislip Sainsbury’s, producing Victoria Street to shut and visitors to establish in the place.
The incident occurred shortly right before 10.30am on Thursday (February 27) and shots show the vehicle crushed beneath the brick wall and the hearth brigade at the scene.
It is not yet acknowledged the affliction of the driver.
Victoria Highway is closed in both equally directions, and targeted traffic in the spot is quite slow involving Lengthy Drive and Crown Road, around Queensmead Sports activities Centre.
Bus route 114 is on diversion. MyLondon has gone to the Fulfilled Law enforcement for a lot more details.
Women beforehand died just after staying hit by car at exact Sainsbury’s
In 2018 a female was killed when an elderly driver accidentally reversed into her at the similar Sainsbury’s.
Jeanette Newman, died aged 64 when William Heagren, then 86, reversed into her right after pressing the accelerator pondering it was the brake.
He travelled 100 feet, slamming into Ms Newman and her buddy Sarah Taylor, 53, as he tried using to park .
Ms Taylor experienced life-switching injuries in the crash.
Heagren was jailed, but died just times into his prison sentence – some thing his law firm argued would transpire if he was jailed, supplied he was so frail.
Go through the total tale right here.
Law enforcement verify two guys have been included in the crash, neither fatally
Law enforcement have produced the pursuing assertion:
On Thursday, February 27 at nine.52am law enforcement were known as to Victoria Street, Ruislip to reviews of a partially collapsed constructing.
Officers, the London Ambulance and London Fire brigade attended and positioned a motor vehicle that is believed to have collided with a constructing.
A man in his 40s was assessed by LAS and his problem is considered non-everyday living threatening or transforming.
A next male was also wounded at the scene. His problem is non-daily life threatening or altering.
Street closures are at this time in area. Enquiries proceed.
Wherever did the crash consider location?
