[south-ruislip-crash:-stunning-pictures-from-the-scene-of-vehicle-smashed-into-sainsbury’s]

Large destruction was caused when a vehicle crashed into the petrol station at the South Ruislip Sainsbury’s, resulting in Victoria Highway to near and site visitors to create in the space.

The incident happened at nine.25am on Thursday (February 27) and law enforcement have confirmed that two gentlemen had been in the car.

Very, neither of them ended up significantly hurt.

Talking at 3pm, a witness who was at the scene explained to MyLondon that the car was still embedded in the setting up and a structural engineer was getting brought in to guarantee the car could be safely removed from the scene.

Rubble was “covering the road” and there were being two police cars and a fireplace engine at the scene.

