South Shore Drill team to perform with Chance the Rapper on NBA All-Star Game

Members of the South Shore Drill Team, a highlight of the annual Bud Billiken Parade, will perform during the NBA All-Star Game halftime show at the United Center on February 16.

The team will act at the invitation of Chicago resident Chance the Rapper, said spokeswoman Stella Natufe of the drill team. Fellow native Common has also been announced as a musical headliner.

“Common welcomes fans in Chicago with a moving story about what basketball means to the city before players from both teams are introduced before the tip of the NBA All-Star Game,” said an NBA statement.

What can the public expect from the drill team?

“You can look forward to what you’re used to seeing at the Bud Billiken Parade, but with a bit more flair,” Natufe said.

Natufe said she will be known about the Chance invitation for about a week, but will let the team members know on Monday.

“They were overjoyed,” she said.

The entire team consists of approximately 175 members ranging in age from 8 to 22, Natufe said. 55 to 60 members are expected to perform at the United Center.

“We generally go with our more advanced artists, our seasoned artists,” Natufe said.

That does not necessarily mean the oldest. The youngest actor during the All-Star game is an 11-year-old boy, Natufe said.

In addition to the Bud Billiken parade, the exercise team performed during President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade and at the 2012 NATO summit in Chicago.