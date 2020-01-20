South Station tower construction starts this month, MBTA and developer keep open house

A decade in the making of a skyscraper is finally ready to rise above South Station and commuters who regularly travel through Boston’s second busiest transportation hub will experience a number of consequences.

Commuters will see crews start setting up construction zones and redirecting some station entrances this month, but officials said drivers would “not see significant changes” until July, when Texas-based developer Hines starts building the basis for the 51-storey mixed-use tower.

Hines and MBTA officials organize an open house-style meeting from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Wednesday at Boston Society of Architects in the Fort Point Room, 290 Congress St., where commuters and T-riders can learn what to expect in the next five years of construction.

The MBTA said in a meeting announcement that it is “committed to keep members of the public, South Station users and community stakeholders constantly informed throughout the project with a powerful outreach program,” but then the Bode contacted an MBTA spokesperson, little information was given about what that means.

City councilor in general Michelle Wu said she is concerned that the MBTA is not doing enough to “remove barriers” and is concerned that construction would be another deterrent to public transportation.

“Red Line drivers have been through a lot in recent months and the ridership has still not recovered from the derailment,” Wu said.

The 678-foot tower will include 700,000 square feet of office space and 166 apartment buildings. As part of the development, Hines will create a new outlying area and expand the bus terminal to allow for easier connections between buses, the commuter rail line and the metro.

“The completion of the South Station Transportation Center improvements will create comfortable and convenient transfers to all modes of transport, with direct connections between the train and bus stations,” spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an email to the Herald.

South Station is the busiest transportation hub of Boston after Logan International Airport and connects the red and silver lines of the T together with the Commuter Rail, Amtrak trains and the regional bus service. Construction will affect commuters – the details about how the coming weeks will come out, according to the developer.

The project has been plagued by a number of false starts since it was first approved in 2006. First, the recession stopped building. The project was re-approved in 2016 and then crashed again. The project was sold to APG Asset Management and Dune Real Estate Partners earlier this year. The companies then closed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency at the 8.3-hectare site for $ 33.5 million.

South Station is the newest MBTA station that is undergoing a major transformation by selling the air rights to a private developer. Two MBTA stations in Quincy – in North Quincy and Quincy Center – will bring together 900 residential units in the coming years.