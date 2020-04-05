JUBA, South Sudan – Officials in South Sudan say the country has its first case of COVID-19, making it the 51st country in 54 African countries affected.

First Vice President Riek Machar and the UN delegation in South Sudan have confirmed the case of a UN staffer arriving in the Netherlands on February 28. The patient, a 29-year-old woman, began showing symptoms in April. 2 is recovering, officials said.

South Sudan, which has 11 million people, is currently in the air and wants to increase that number, Machar said, stressing that people should stand three to six feet apart from others.

“The only solution is to alienate the public,” Machar said.

The car is under the control of the U.N. campus. and medical staff are investigating people who have had contact with her, said David Shearer, president of the U.N. in South Sudan.

He said he hopes the measures will include the case.

To curb the spread of the virus in South Sudan, President Salva Kiir enacted a curfew at 8 p.m. to 6:00 am for six weeks closing borders, airports, schools, churches and mosques.

With the disease in South Sudan, now three countries in Africa have not reported COVID-19: the Lesotho kingdom in southern Africa, and the islands of Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe.

Ethiopia reported on Sunday its first death from the virus and announced five cases that brought 43 cases, most of them imported by travelers.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with opposition leaders on Sunday over measures to contain the disease. Most states in Ethiopia have enacted traffic-control laws, but not yet in the capital, Addis Ababa.

APas journalist Elias Meseret in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia contributed to this article.

