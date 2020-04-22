South Texas ER Doctor I found myself in the Woods .a Kidsansa

(CORPUS CHRISTIAN, Texas) – A South Texas emergency room doctor has chosen a new location to isolate himself while treating patients with a coronavirus.

Dr. Jason Barnes has made a temporary home for his children in the backyard of the family’s Corpus Christi home. He is among many health workers who are leaving their homes or taking other precautions to protect their family after an infection. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe illness or death.

Read more: The front line staff is giving their Market News in the NEW TIME MONEY

Barnes, a 39-year-old doctor at Christus Spohn Beeville Hospital and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times he had spent nearly three weeks in a crib and often shouted at his children if he needed someone item – or sometimes walk up to the end of their home window image to make a request.

“They’re not far away,” Barnes said. “But I can call or go up to the glass. They do not know to open the door and are in danger of seizing something. ”

Of course, this isolation means his two sons, ages 6 and 9, are missing a playground. “They like it, but they understand it, so the treehouse wasn’t lost on the fence,” Barnes said. “They tell me they miss me once a day.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.