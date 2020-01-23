South Western Railway said government may operate train routes after “poor performance”

The pressurized rail operator South Western Railway has been informed that its performance is poor and could lose its franchise by the government.

In the wake of the longest rail strike in British history, South Western Railway (SWR) risks having its route taken over by the Department of Transport if its performance does not improve.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said it was his legal duty to ensure that the services on which passengers depend will continue “under all circumstances”.

The statement comes just weeks after South Western, which operates from a Waterloo hub across west and southwest London and the suburbs of Surrey and Berkshire and the southwest, announced an annual loss of £ 136.9 million.

Throughout the month of December, passengers were massively disrupted by a strike that lasted 27 days for the safety of trains reserved for drivers, which the franchise wishes to install.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Shapps said the franchise was “not sustainable in the long term”, although SWR did not resume service until August 2017.

Contingency plans are being developed by the ministry, including the possibility of a “operator of last resort” – in fact a public sector operator wholly owned by the government.

The other options are a tightly regulated short-term contract with SWR, which belongs to First Group plc and the Hong Kong-based operator MTR, which was subject to close scrutiny during the period.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Whatever changes are made, they will not affect the day-to-day operations of the railway, added the secretary of transportation.

He also hinted that ROS are not alone and that other operators may soon face the same situation, adding “that there are legitimate questions about the viability of the current franchise model”.

An independent review of the railways has already started and is expected to propose sector-wide reforms.

As the RMT union begins the ballot for a new strike, it also said: “These strikes are not about safety, accessibility or helping passengers. Trains controlled by drivers are perfectly safe and are used elsewhere on the network for many years.

“These trains allow the guards to devote much more time to taking care of passengers, which is very useful for those who need travel assistance, such as the disabled and the elderly.” This modernization is essential to meet the future needs of this railway. meet.”

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to introduce minimum service levels during any strike.

.