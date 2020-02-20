[south-woodford-fire-live:-‘explosions’-read-as-firefighters-tackle-automobile-and-church-blaze]

Three autos and aspect of a church is on fire in South Woodford.

Witnesses have noted listening to “explosions” as four fireplace engines and about 25 firefighters tackle the blaze on Large Street, South Woodford.

Two automobiles, a van and a small aspect of the exterior of a church are alight, the London Fire Brigade has stated.

Fireplace crews were initial termed to the fireplace at 11.44am on Thursday (February 20) and crews from Walthamstow, Chingford and Leytonstone fireplace stations are at the scene.

A person individual tweeted: “Incident in South #Woodford #Hearth & #Smoke just about everywhere. one van, 2 cars & a church. Ongoing explosions.”

The lead to of the fireplace is not recognized at this time.

For updates on this acquiring tale you can observe our live blog underneath.

