Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms his stance on Leeds United’s Che Adams goal

Ralph Hasenhuttl, manager of Southampton, has denied speculation that Che Adams has linked to a move from the club this month due to Leeds’ interest.

This week, the striker, which was one of their main transfer destinations, was denied a third offer for the championship. Marcelo Bielsea wanted to strengthen his team’s promotion.

Getty Images

Che Adams was unlucky in his pursuit of Premier League goals

However, Hasenhüttl confirmed that he does not intend to leave any of his players in January if he contacts the media on Thursday.

“I need every player in my squad and I always tell them that. We don’t have an option because we need every player, I trust every player,” he said.

“I don’t want to let anyone go. Nobody was in my office and wanted to leave us. We also don’t have to sell players.”

The whites had recently proposed a deal that included a substantial rental fee for Adams, with the option to buy the forward for £ 20m if promoted by the championship this season.

Danny Mills predicts Leeds “hard times” if they don’t win promotion this season

Adams has yet to score in 21 games for Saints since moving from Birmingham City to St. Mary’s last summer for £ 15m.

Adams scored 22 goals in 46 league games for the Blues in the 2018/19 season.

Leeds is in second place in the championship table, four points ahead of the play-off places. For the first time in 16 years, they want to return to the top.

,