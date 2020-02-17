[southampton-vs-burnley-dwell-commentary:-verified-groups,-stream-and-unique-talksport-protection-from-st-mary’s]

Southampton and Burnley will equally be hunting to ease absent from the Premier League’s relegation zone when they encounter off on Saturday lunchtime.

The two have similar information so far this period, both equally on 31 factors and 7 apparent of the base 3.

A number of extra crucial victories should see them safe their top-flight standing and a three points this weekend would be significant for Ralph Hasenhuttl and Sean Dyche.

Getty Photographs – Getty Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton host Burnley this weekend

The Clarets claimed an amazing three- gain above the Saints at Turf Moor in August and go into this clash obtaining claimed seven points from their last nine on give.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be searching to bounce back again from their significant defeat at Liverpool final time out.

The pair have savored a 7 days off in the winter season break and will be keen to return with a bang this Saturday.

talkSPORT will on the south coast for all the action and here’s how you can tune in.

Southampton vs Burnley: How to listen

The Leading League clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 15.

Total commentary from St Mary’s will be solely are living on talkSPORT, with our coverage commencing at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will bring you all the construct-up ahead of handing around to Nigel Adderley and Alvin Martin for the action.

To tune in, just click here for the stay stream or simply click the radio player down below.

You can also pay attention as a result of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For far more info about how to hear Dwell on talkSPORT click here.

Darren Bent states Danny Ings need to get an England connect with-up in advance of Euro 2020 – He’s the most in-type striker in the region

Southampton vs Burnley: What has been stated?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on James Ward-Prowse: “We ought to pay notice that the slice is not heading to open yet again but it looks excellent and ideally he can enjoy on the weekend.

“It’s much more critical that it doesn’t get worse and then he’s out. We will have to spend attention, if it’s also early then we never perform with him. But it seems to be superior.

“He’s an vital player for our team, totally.”

Burnley supervisor Sean Dyche: “Of system, it’s great to gain some momentum. It does assistance.

“It does not warranty the following a person but it can help carry that inner self esteem back to the fore.”

Getty Sean Dyche and Burnley just take on Southampton this weekend

Southampton vs Burnley: Match stats

Southampton are winless in their past 6 Leading League conferences with Burnley (D3 L3), failing to rating on four instances in that operate.

Adhering to their 3- gain at Turf Moor on the opening weekend, Burnley are searching to entire the league double about Southampton for the 1st time given that 1946-47 in the second tier.

Southampton have received less details in residence online games than any other Leading League facet this season (11). It is Saints’ lowest points tally after 12 best-flight dwelling games considering that the 1991-92 campaign (10).

Burnley are hunting to maintain three consecutive Leading League clean up sheets for the initial time because December 2017.

Southampton have misplaced two of their very last 3 Leading League game titles (W1), as several as they had in their preceding 10 (W6 D2 L2).

Burnley have been foremost at 50 percent-time in just four Leading League game titles this period – no facet have been forward at the crack in much less matches.

Burnley are averaging 223 thriving passes per game in the Premier League this year, fewer than any other facet. It is also the Clarets’ cheapest in a solitary marketing campaign in the competitiveness.

Only league leaders Liverpool (11) have kept more Premier League clean sheets this period than Burnley (9). In truth, the Clarets have previously recorded more shutouts this expression than they did in the entire of 2018-19 (eight).

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes has scored more Leading League ambitions towards Southampton than he has as opposed to any other aspect (five). His five plans versus Saints accounts for 56% of Burnley’s complete in opposition to them in the level of competition (five/nine).

Danny Ings has scored 17 aims in all competitions this time – the last Southampton player to rating a lot more in a time with Saints as a leading-flight club was James Beattie in 2002-03 (24).

Getty Burnley star Ashley Barnes scored twice against Southampton in August

Southampton vs Burnley: Line-ups

Kyle Walker-Peters will make his debut for Southampton.

The defender, on personal loan from Tottenham, was just one of four alterations produced to the crew who dropped at Spurs in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard and Stuart Armstrong also acquired remembers when Angus Gunn, Jan Bednarek and Oriol Romeu drop to the bench. Nathan Redmond was absent soon after suffering an harm in coaching.

Burnley are without having Matt Lowton owing to a knee challenge and was changed by Phil Bardsley in the only transform manufactured to the facet who held Arsenal to a goalless draw two weekends in the past.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Very long, Ings.



Subs: Adams, Djenepo, Romeu, Obafemi, Smallbone, Gunn, Bednarek.



Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wooden.



Subs: Brownhill, Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Extensive.