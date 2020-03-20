Southbound Hwy. 99 to be shut at Hwy. 58 interchange Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 will be closed during nighttime several hours in the vicinity of the Highway 58 interchange on Monday.

The closure is scheduled to be in put in between the several hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Southbound freeway site visitors will be detoured at Stockdale Highway and will travel east on Brundage Lane, south on Union Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to reconnect with the freeway at the Ming Avenue Interchange.

Northbound and southbound 99 will be shut in this space throughout nighttime several hours on Thursday for a concrete pour on the the State Route 58 separation bridge. The pour is predicted to consider area through the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Southbound visitors will be detoured as observed previously mentioned. Northbound targeted traffic will be diverted on to eastbound Freeway 58 to H Road, then will return westbound on the 58 to re-link with northbound Highway 99.

If required, Wible Road may possibly be closed among Stockdale Freeway and Belle Terrace during daytime hours on March 27 to complete the concrete pour above Wible Road. This closure will influence both directions on Wible Road. Motorists ought to use H Road to journey in between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace whilst perform is underway.

Website traffic control will also be in location on True Road among Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, on March 26 and 27. Flagging staff will be halting traffic for up to five minutes at a time in between the hrs of 8:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. just about every working day.

Visitors manage is required to let for drainage function. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or make it possible for added time to arrive at their places if they have to vacation through this space though operate is underway.