Southbound’s David Bruckner to Direct Hellraiser Reboot

Southbound’s David Bruckner to immediate Hellraiser reboot

While quite a few enthusiasts may well be worried in excess of the selection to reboot Clive Barker’s famous horror film Hellraiser, they need to place some of those concerns aside as indie darling David Bruckner (The Ritual) has signed on to helm the new installment for Spyglass, according to Deadline.

Connected: Hellraiser Television set Legal rights Obtained By IT And All set Player A single Producers

The franchise, which started in 1987 with the movie based on Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, advised the story of a man who opened a door to an additional dimension that resulted in his entire body remaining ruined by Cenobites, creatures from Hell that grant sadomasochistic pleasures to those who phone on them with the use of a mysterious puzzle box. The Cenobites are led by Pinhead, the facial area of the franchise who would act as the principal antagonist in all nine sequels.

The new reboot was initially established to be scripted and produced by David S. Goyer (Terminator: Dark Fate) but now the script is becoming penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski on a story treatment from Goyer, who is still connected to create by his Phantom Four banner together with Keith Levine.

Relevant: Rebecca Corridor to Star in Night time Home Horror Thriller from David S. Goyer

Bruckner broke out in 2007 with the perfectly-acquired sci-fi horror The Sign, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award, and went on to add to the very first installment of the anthology horror trilogy, V/H/S, and the acclaimed anthology TIFF hit Southbound and the Netflix supernatural thriller The Ritual. His upcoming film, The Evening Residence, premiered at Sundance in January to solid evaluations from critics and is predicted to debut later this year.

Spyglass will finance, build, and speedy observe Hellraiser for throughout the world theatrical distribution. Keith Levine will deliver along with Goyer via the Phantom 4 banner. VP of growth and manufacturing for Spyglass, Chris Stone, will oversee the undertaking.