Southeast is preparing for storms, and Outback Bulloo warns of flooding

Forecasters have issued Queensland’s first flood warning since May last year for a remote floodplain that has been declared completely dry for six years.

The past week of showers and storms has caused the Paroo River in Caiwarro, in the Outback Bulloo Shire, to have little flooding.

A high pressure ridge over the Coral Sea draws very humid air over Queensland and creates significant shower and storm events in parts of the state.

An outback roadhouse in Thargomindah, in the Bulloo-Shire in Channel Country. (Garnet small Allwright / Google)

More rain is expected in the catchment area in the coming days, the river in Hungerford is expected to exceed tomorrow or Thursday.

That would be a small miracle for southwestern communities that have been declared arid since January 2014.

Bulloo Shire is located in Channel Country, nestled at the point where Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia meet, and has approximately 350 residents.

Further storms for the southeast

The southeast corner, where it has been raining and storming for days, should continue to improve over the course of the day, with current heat wave conditions continuing.

Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coast and the Wide Bay Burnett region could cope with severe storms later in the day.

“They are likely to produce some harmful winds, possibly heavy rain and even the possibility of a large hail,” said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff.

The temperature in Brisbane dropped to 26 degrees overnight, but due to the high humidity, the apparent temperature was 31.1 degrees Celsius at 3 a.m.

Sticky nights are expected by the end of the week, keeping humidity levels and day and night temperatures high.

The highest temperatures in the southeast corner are expected to fluctuate around the mid-1930s, while the night temperatures are expected to be four to seven degrees above average.

“We continue to predict muggy and rather uncomfortable conditions for southeast Queensland and much of the east coast this week,” said Ms. Hoff.