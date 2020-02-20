[Southeast Michigan guy accused of beheading Grandma – Up Information Info Detroit]

Monroe County, MI (WNEM) – A male from southeastern Michigan was charged with murder Wednesday for the dying of his 79-yr-outdated grandmother, who, in accordance to authorities, was overwhelmed to loss of life and then beheaded.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, is accused of killing Cecelia Gibson, Monroe News documented.

An autopsy discovered that the woman died of blunt head trauma.

Judge William Paul Nichols denied bail, and McBride was housed in the Monroe County jail on expenses of murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Monroe County Sheriff's agents located the victim's overall body in the living room early Monday, but his head was positioned in the backyard of the household that McBride shared with the sufferer and his father in Temperance, about 11 miles north of Toledo, Ohio.

