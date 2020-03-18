Southeastern Meeting cancels levels of competition for remainder of 2019-20 athletic year | Nationwide Sports activities

The Southeastern Conference declared Tuesday afternoon that all athletic competitiveness for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic 12 months would be canceled owing to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All SEC spring sports activities will not participate in games — both in or out of meeting — nor participate in SEC championship functions. This follows the NCAA’s cancellation final week of all of the year’s remaining winter and spring sports championships and related moves designed by other conferences to cancel play.

Spring soccer games and pro times are also canceled, with team procedures and conferences remaining suspended by the league until finally at the very least April 15.

“This is a hard working day for all of us, and I am particularly let down for our college student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned in a release. “The health and fitness and nicely-currently being of our overall meeting group is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we keep on to watch developments and information and facts about the COVID-19 virus.”

For Missouri, the determination indicates that the seasons of four athletics — baseball, softball, track and field and tennis — have now all arrive to a unexpected conclude. Softball commenced its campaign with a 19-7 in general record and a 3- mark in SEC engage in, ending with a 2-1 decline to Illinois in Saint Charles, Missouri, on March 11.

“I never know where to start out, other than I couldn’t be far more happy of this workforce,” Missouri softball mentor Larissa Anderson explained in a Twitter post. “You’ve triumph over extra adversity this earlier year & you responded with strength, loyalty, pleasure and objective. You outlined what a class suggests. Thank you for environment the specifications for long run Tigers to come.”

Monitor and field’s indoor season was abruptly concluded just before the start out of final weekend’s NCAA Indoor Championships, where by Ja’Mari Ward (long bounce), Karissa Roman (superior leap) and Roberto Vilches (superior leap) ended up all scheduled to compete. The Tigers’ remaining out of doors fulfills, which were being to get started this weekend at Arizona State’s Baldy Castillo Invitational, will now not be held.

“While dissatisfied, activity is but a sport,” Missouri observe and field mentor Brett Halter stated in a Twitter post March 12. “The basic safety of these nevertheless afflicted by this virus ought to be everyone’s leading precedence. We will rebound, understand and increase.”

Missouri tennis finished its season with a history of 8-7 over-all, which includes an -3 history in SEC participate in. The Tigers’ final match was a 4-1 loss to Arkansas in Columbia on March 8.

“Although we are saddened to hear of yesterday’s final decision, we comprehend the gravity behind the condition,” Missouri tennis mentor Colt Gaston mentioned in a Twitter write-up March 13, in reaction to the SEC’s unique choice to only suspend play. “I am devastated for our workforce … I’m grateful for their commitment to our system and all of the sacrifices they have built for our workforce.”