[southeastern-trains-dwell-updates:-trains-suspended-right-after-man-or-woman-hit-in-the-vicinity-of-hayes]

Substitute transport alternatives

In this article is the detailed record of methods you can continue to get all-around Bromley and London tonight right after the incident on the tracks.

You can use London Buses concerning Lewisham and Hayes, London Tramlink amongst Elmers Conclusion and East Croydon, Southern and Thameslink concerning East Croydon, London Victoria and London Bridge at no excess price tag.

You can also use Thameslink companies from Catford to London Blackfriars, or alternate Southeastern providers from Kent Home to London Victoria.

You can also use London Underground between London Victoria , Embankment (for London Charing Cross) London Waterloo, Southwark, London Bridge, and London Cannon Road.