Southend 2 – 1 Lincoln – Up Newsinfo

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Southend and Lincoln.

With Elvis Bwomono’s detention header, Southend beat 2-1 to secure his first league win of the season.

A side of the young and energetic Shrimpers seemed to have denied all three points when Harry Anderson of the Imps made an 89-minute draw on the way home to cancel Charlie Kelman’s first game.

But Sol Campbell’s party struggled deeply in extra time, with Bwomono on its way to secure all three points.

After a quiet start, Southend took the lead 63 minutes into the match when Kelman scored the rebound after Harry Phillips hit the 20-meter crossbar.

Lincoln struck back while Tyreece shot John-Jules a short distance away, but a minute later Anderson nodded in the back of the net after Cian Bolger pointed the corner of Jorge Grant on his way.

The Shrimpers were not allowed to be denied and six minutes after the time of detention they took a late winner with Bwomono on their way to the corner of Stephen McLaughlin.

