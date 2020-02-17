[southern-and-gatwick-specific-warn-‘do-not-travel’-on-trains-because-of-to-storm-dennis]

As Storm Dennis carries on to wreak havoc throughout London, Southern has warned persons not to journey on Sunday (February 16).

With amber and yellow weather conditions warnings on Sunday, such as strong winds achieving up to 70mph, the coach company are urging individuals not to journey unless of course it is absolutely required.

Southern mentioned it truly is safest not to journey until you have to. If you do truly need to have to but can delay your journey until later on in the day, that would be a fantastic notion.

The key disruption has affected the Gatwick Express and trains across the Southern community.

The Satisfied Business office has forecast winds of up to 70mph in Storm Dennis

Inside London, this contains trains that run out of London Victoria station, London Bridge station and a vary of stations in south London like Clapham Junction, East Croydon and Sutton.

There is now a tree which is blown throughout the line between Hurst Environmentally friendly and Lingfield and in between Horsham and Billingshurst so both equally lines are at the moment blocked.

If you do make a decision to vacation these days, you can use your teach ticket on alternate expert services.

So tickets will be accepted on Thameslink, South Western, and Southeastern, not like Highspeed, as perfectly as Southern.

Whichever you choose to do assure you check out the National Rail Enquiries authentic-time Journey Planner just before heading out.

You might be able to get compensation for any teach tickets purchased nowadays thanks to delays or cancellations so make sure you maintain your ticket and be aware down your journey so you can declare it.

