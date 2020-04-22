SOUTHERN BLOTTER: Dissatisfied with food orders, woman jumps on counter, steals cash – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Theft: A woman working as a male caretaker on 6,300 blocks of Coral Reef Terrace in Boynton Beach reported a $ 800 theft from her wallet. All three people in the home refused to take the money. His immovable client told the deputy that he was very wealthy and did not have to steal. The other two people at home are her adult children who also help care for her.

Fraud: A 5,500-block man on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach claimed that in his apartment, a visiting acquaintance made three bank transfers from a bank account using his cell phone. The total amount stolen was $ 3,000. The man could not provide information, such as name or description, about his acquaintance.

Theft: The engineering company’s surveillance equipment was stolen from Boynton Beach’s South Jog Road at 10,000. The unit, valued at $ 7,000, was chained to a tree.

Boynton Beach Police

Business Burglary: Police responded to an alarm at a business on High Ridge Road at about 6:30 p.m. It looks like someone broke the front door, went into the company and collapsed through the boxes.

Company Burglary: A surveillance video at Industrial Avenue showed that a lone person broke the windshield door, went in and then left about five minutes later.

Criminal misery: Tires were punctured in two vehicles parked on Quantum Lakes Drive. Three tires were damaged in each vehicle.

Vehicle Burglary: Personal belongings were stolen overnight from a vehicle on Kensington Lane.

Suspicious case: Police were notified that about a dozen shots were fired at youth at a swimming pool on northwest 12th Avenue. The complainant, who refused to meet with police, said the parent was following a suspected vehicle, described as a gray sedan with a female driver. Police found no evidence of a firearm in the area or a suspected vehicle.

Vehicle Burglary: A man working in the yard of Northwest First Terrace noticed a stranger in his van. He drove a stranger, a man in his 30s. Nothing was missing from the van.

Robbery: A woman with a surgical mask and sunglasses went to a diner on 4,700 blocks of North Congress Avenue to complain about her order. While the employee tried to reassure the woman and replace her order, she became even more restless. In his diet, he jumped over the counter, messed through the food boxes, and took a cash register. He escaped in a gray Toyota sedan.

Suspicious Case: A resident reported that someone in a white vehicle fired a gun at an apartment in the 100th block of Northeast 16th Avenue. Police inspected the apartment and found no evidence of firearms.

Vehicle Burglary: Someone intersects the interchangeable top of a vehicle on Northeast Fifth Avenue. The interior of the car was secured. Lost were vehicle registration, insurance statement and owner’s manual. The damage to the car was $ 2,000.

Compiled by Sy O’Neill from law enforcement data in the area.