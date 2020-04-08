SOUTHERN BLOTTER: Man, three women steal vodka – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Theft: When the company visited the home in the 15900 block area of ​​Forsythia Circle in Delray Beach to install cable TV in all rooms, the sapphire ring disappeared. The victim said there were constantly six employees at home and at home. The ring was in the chest of drawers in the guest room. The victim said no other person had been in the house.

Theft: The registration sticker was removed from the vehicle license plate parked for business at 7400 on West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Theft: A woman in the 3700-storey building of the Mykonos Court in Boca Raton reported that the mail was stolen from her. He said the mailbox that had been sent north of his summer home was empty.

Criminal Misery: A man walked to the side of his dog’s home in the 9500 block of Boynton Beach’s Lago Drive at 4:30 p.m., when he heard noise from his driveway. He walked to the front of the house and heard a door in a neighbor’s house across the street. He spotted the chip in the back of the truck at the finish and BB on the ground. The deputy investigating the incident noticed several other signs that had been painted on the back of the truck. The victim explained that the situation has continued for about a year. He said he doubted the neighbor’s guilt because of the past between them. The alternate failed to contact the neighbor either in person or by phone.

Boynton Beach Police

Theft: A man and three women stole a vodka case from a business on 1500 blocks of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. One thief tried to grab a purse from one employee but failed.

Theft: A man selling a U-shaped bicycle lock stole a bicycle from a person on 1400 blocks of West Gateway Boulevard.

Vehicle Burglary: Someone ripped through an unlocked vehicle in block 100 of Northwest 14th Avenue.

Suspicious Case: The caller reported hearing more than 100 shots fired at 1 p.m., south of Via Lugano Circle. Police inspected the area and found no evidence of firearms.

Vehicle Burglary: The vehicle, possibly open, was locked on Southwest 24th Avenue. Nothing seemed to be missing.

Vehicle Burglary: Personal property was taken from vehicles on Southeast 25th Street and Boynton Bay Court.

Theft: the license plate was taken from the vehicle in the Northeast 15th Court.

Vehicle Theft: An orange and black Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, was stolen from South Federal Highway.

Vehicle Theft: A gray Honda Accord was stolen from a parking lot on West Woolbright Road. The keys were in the victim’s possession.

Powerful hand robbery: The man was in the park on Northwest 10th Street when several men picked him up and asked him on his cell phone. Then one grabbed it from his hand. As the victim tried to take his phone back, one of the men stabbed him in the throat. He and his companions started running.

Escape and fleeing: Police spotted a Toyota RAV4 reported to have been stolen during armed attacks in another jurisdiction. The vehicle escaped from police but crashed into a parked car on 400 blocks of Northwest Third Street. Four passengers fled. Police kidnapped the driver a short distance away and then rounded up others who were hiding under the vehicles. Four were handed over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicle Burglary: The key ring was taken from the center console of a vehicle parked on Boynton Bay Circle. There were no signs of forced entry.

Compiled by Sy O’Neill from area law enforcement.