[southern-california-little-leagues-ban-‘astros’-title-in-excess-of-dishonest-scandal]

Two Southern California very little leagues are using motion subsequent the Houston Astros’ dishonest scandal.

The Lengthy Beach and East Fullerton small leagues have the two banned the use of “Astros” from their groups this calendar year.

Lengthy Seashore Tiny League president Steve Klaus suggests lots of parents are “disgusted” with the Astros and their deficiency of accountability.

And in the East Fullerton league, two groups have already adjusted their names from the Astros.