[Southern Christian Leadership Conference to host public plan conference]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Southern Christian Management Conference is hosting a community plan conference these days for the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates.

The meeting is held at Tin Roof on 1022 Senate Avenue this early morning around 8 to nine a.m. and runs by way of 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Charles Metal Junior, President and CEO of the SCLC.

He talked about how this celebration delivers a platform for the candidates, their surrogates and general public coverage authorities to make a pitch to voters in South Carolina prior to Saturday’s major.

Officials say comedian Sheryl Underwood will be attending the convention as properly.