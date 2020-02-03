Southern Flood: Hundreds of People Still Cut Off by Milford Sound Floods

Evacuation begins for 30 stranded pedestrians struck by a landslide at Howden Hut near Lake Howden in Fiordland.

The helicopters took off at 7.40 am after having to wait for a weather break.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said he was confident they would enter and exit with the pedestrians.

Tourists wade through the water to their knees at the Milford Visitor Terminal in Milford Sound. Photo / Southland Emergency Management.

“We have a lot of rain, and the temperatures are reasonably high, which really causes this low cloud to the bottom of the valley.”

Some walkers were slightly injured after the landslide hit their hut around 1:30 p.m. this morning.

Rescue teams will attempt to evacuate 195 tourists from Milford Sound today after the floods caused road slides and cut off access to the township yesterday.

About 70 “ stragglers ”, located on the Te Anau side of the Homer tunnel (State Highway 94), were evacuated by helicopter, although nearly 500, including tourists and about 300 staff, remained trapped in Milford Sound last night.

Tong says that most people have been relatively comfortable overnight.

New Zealand Transport Agency travel director Peter Brown said a small number of tourists were also taken by helicopter from Forks Bridge, about one mile from the Homer tunnel, yesterday midday.

“ Gunn Lake suffered significant damage to the Homer tunnel, which will quickly delay the opening of this road and there is still a section that we did not inspect due to the bad weather preventing an overflight . ”

A state of emergency was declared by the mayor of Southland, Gary Tong, around 2 p.m. yesterday to allow a coordinated response to the flooding caused by a combination of high tides and heavy rain.

Southland Civil Defense Emergency Management Controller Angus McKay said helicopters airlifted Hollyford Track hikers from two huts outside Milford last night.

Those trapped inside Milford were moved to heights throughout the day.

Although many have taken up residence at Miter Peak Lodge, others have remained safe on cruise ships on the quay, he said.

Flood damage on State Highway 94 at Forks Bridge, about one mile from the Homer tunnel. in Milford, Fiordland on Monday. Photo / NZTA

Ultimate Hikes New Zealand general manager Noel Saxon, who manages the Miter Peak Lodge, said those who were transferred to the lodge were comfortable and dry.

“ We don’t have 400 beds, but if it came, we would make do and have enough room to accommodate everyone. ”

Despite the threat of increased flooding in the coming days, response teams and businesses in the region were “ well equipped ” to deal with the conditions, he said.

Milford is really used to this stuff. They closed the road a lot during the winter, so they have very good practices in place.

“They will take care of everyone and feed everyone and make sure they are warm.”

The tourism operators would put in place plans and, “as they can”, drive out all tourists who were in urgent need of leaving Fiordland.

The NZTA website shows that the road from Te Anau to Milford Sound is closed. Image / NZTA

A MetService spokesman said the warning had changed from orange to red around noon, and that more rain was expected over the next day and a half.

We expect an additional 300 to 350 mm of rain to accumulate around the beaches. These are the upper limits of what we plan to fall. Smaller quantities are expected around the coast, between 90 and 150 mm until 4 p.m. tomorrow. ”

A red warning meant the effects would be “ significant ” and further road closures and landslides were very likely.

A report from the New Zealand Transport Agency indicated that significant damage had been done to the road and that the precipitation was 55 mm per hour.

Milford Road between Cascade Creek and West Gate (State Highway 94) had also been closed after “many” landslides due to constant precipitation.

Helicopters visit the damage site on State Highway 94.

An Air Milford spokeswoman said no flights would be dispatched until the weather was deemed safe, which could be on Wednesday “ at the earliest. ”

In Dunedin, city council staff and contractors prepared before the rain, checking and cleaning up the storm and wastewater infrastructure.

Residents were advised to check that the drains, gutters and grates were clear to manage a heavy downpour.

Lauren Hunter, the duty officer in charge of floods at the Otago Regional Council, said that Lakes Wanaka and Wakatipu were rising, but neither of the two lakes is expected to reach flood levels.

River flows have also increased due to heavy and constant rains.

“We pay particular attention to the Dart and Pomahaka rivers in particular, which are above the high flow thresholds.

