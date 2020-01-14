Southern Valley animal shelters see influx of dogs, including litters

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The Valley Oak SPCA adoption center in Visalia is still at full capacity.

But last week, they had to make room for more animals.

“We finished 2019 in a very busy way and we entered 2020 in the same way,” said Lydia House, general manager of Valley Oak SPCA.

House said the non-profit organization hosted more than 20 Tulare County animal service dogs on Thursday, including an abandoned German Shepherd and his puppies.

They took the animals to lighten the county shelter, which brought at least 50 animals, mostly dogs, that day alone.

Some were wandering; others were transfers of owners.

It may sound like a high number for a single day, but House says it is happening.

“This is not an unusual number for any of the Central Valley municipal shelters to be received in one day, especially the county,” said House. “Tulare County is a huge county first of all, and a lot of rural areas are areas that don’t usually sterilize and sterilize as they should. So you have this population of animals that gets out of control very, very quickly . “

House asked host families for Facebook and they answered the call.

The German Shepherd and his puppies will soon have a temporary home.

It will be the same for a Husky and its litter.

However, the SPCA may have to call on one of its rescue partners if requests do not slow down.

“If we continue to have more and more litters and we don’t have a house to go to while they are growing up, we will contact our friends and send them north,” said House.

House told us about a new PetSmart Charities grant on Monday that will be used to sterilize and neuter and pay for the medical needs of certain animals.

It already makes a difference.

Recently, House said that a local family was ready to return the injured dog because they could not pay the heavy medical bills.

But the costs were covered, the family kept their pet, and the SPCA saved space inside their walls.

If you want to help the SPCA, adopt or be a foster family.

You can also volunteer or donate online.

House also hopes that you will like their Facebook page and share their posts, so that the public stays informed of what is going on in local shelters.

