Southern’s board of directors pleads guilty and resigns two years after the WBRZ report

Donald Ray Henry, a member of the board of directors of GONZALES-Southern University, made a guilty declaration earlier this week that he violated public records. As part of his consent, he resigned from the board of directors of Southern University.

Henry was the focus of a report by the WBRZ Investigative Unit in May 2018, which shows that he had applied for an exemption for a house in Gonzales for years, but actually used another address where he received emails and was registered to vote. Four months later, a large jury filed an indictment against Henry for violating public deeds related to the fraud.

On Tuesday, Henry said he was guilty.

During our investigation, Henry never wanted to clear up the confusion. When asked whether he actually lived in Donaldsonville or Gonzales, Henry said, “No comment.”

Henry sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards this week resigning from his Southern board position. In his letter to the governor, the crimes he committed are not mentioned.

A spokeswoman for the governor said he would announce Henry’s successor at a later date. Henry was appointed to the board of directors of Southern University by former governor Bobby Jindal.