Southie project pitted “union against union” with residential proposal

A controversial bid to redevelop the ruined Edison Power Plant into high-end homes has become a union fight against union struggle in South Boston – one that claims the project is threatening the livelihood of its employees.

“You put trade union against trade union, longshoremen against the construction trade and I think you are junk,” Billy Miller, president of the local longshoreman union, scolded developers at a community meeting last week.

Redgate and Hilco Redevelopment Partners want to build a development of 1.8 million square feet with 636 apartments and apartments, 80,000 square feet of retail space and 960,000 square feet of offices and two hotels on the site of the former Boston Edison plant.

Developers have already signed an employment contract with, among others, unions representing sheet metal, construction and hotel employees, who overwhelmingly support the project and the promise to create 2,500 construction jobs and hundreds of other hotel jobs.

“We support this project because it puts food on the table, offers great benefits to our members and their families and allows them to retire in this community,” said Brian Doherty, vice-presenter of the AFL-CIO, Massachusetts, the building acts.

But first they have to work around a deal in 2014 between Massport and the former factory owner, Exelon Corp., which prohibits any form of housing being built in 776 Summer St. The factory property borders on Conley Container Terminal – a port that 1 Million moves tons of cargo per year and serves as an economic generator for the entire region.

On-site residential development threatens port activities because it is “incompatible” with the noisy work that is happening in ports, said George McEvoy, port manager trade union manager.

It is a fear that he said the harbor guards know all too well – ten years ago, the Moran Terminal in Charlestown was forced to reduce its nocturnal operations following complaints from advancing neighbors as residential developments moved closer to the commercial port .

“It gets twisted that longshoremen don’t want development there and that’s not the case – we just don’t want luxury apartments,” McEvoy told the Herald.

Ralph Cox, a director of Redgate Real Estate, said the plans that initially threw ambitious 1,344 units have gradually been scaled down to accommodate his neighbors. The current plan would include a “commercial buffer” between the port and homes, Cox said.

Sen. Nick Collins said he is “skeptical” about housing anywhere on the 15-hectare site. Collins warned that without adequate restrictions on the kind of development that was possible there, “thousands of” handy jobs that Conley Terminal supports could be endangered.

“On the waterfront, high-end real estate has taken priority – and that is part of the economy we are in and the growth sector we see in Boston, but Massport and the Flynn Marine Park are there to protect jobs and that is a balanced economy that we can be proud of, “Collins said.

The deed limitation was in effect when Hilco and Redgate bought the Edison Plant for $ 17 million. It states that the residential use restriction is designed to “tax” the owner of 776 Summer St. and “benefit” Conley Terminal. Redgate officials must ask Massport to remove the deed restriction if they want to build a home on the site.

Barely five years after imposing a deed restriction that prohibits residential development there, Massport officials are not prepared to say whether they are aboard Hilco / Redgate’s bid to rezone the area to enable residential development.

“Massport has committed itself to a public trial if residences are approved there,” spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said in an email to the Messenger last week.