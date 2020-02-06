Southland floods: ‘Everything is gone’, say Gore residents

By Sarah Robson of RNZ

The Mataura River, swollen and brown, continues to thunder under the road and rail bridges of Gore.

The river flowed slowly and along the city’s banks, debris marks the place where it reached its peak.

There were fears that its banks in Gore would break down and the residents were evacuated.

But that did not happen and the residents were able to return home last night.

There are some, however, who are faced with the prospect of a big job of cleaning up, after their properties were flooded when the stormwater failed to cope with the deluge.

The floodwaters surged into the home of Kerry and Malcolm Neilson in Gore. Photo / Neilsons via RNZ

Ontario Street, which runs along the river, is closed and a number of houses are crossed by water.

Cars parked on the road were flooded – all that was visible on one of them was its roof and part of its windshield.

Kerry and Malcolm Neilson live on Ontario Street.

They were on their way to Elton John’s concert in Dunedin when they received a call from one of their neighbors telling them to go home.

“Her house was underwater and ours was next,” said Kerry.

“We turned around, went home, went home around 5:30 p.m. and the police took us to the shore and let us in to take some essential items.

“We didn’t have time to grab a lot, the water was coming through the door.”

They caught one of their cats and a dog – two of their cats fled after being unable to fit in a cat cage and broke it.

They made their way to Malcolm’s parents’ house, but were woken up at 6 a.m. to be evacuated from there too.

Kerry said they were able to get into the house last night.

The flood water was on its knees.

“Everything is on its knees, my car is in the underwater garage, everything is gone,” said Kerry.

Electronic items are among the damaged goods in the flooded house of the Neilsons. Photo / Neilsons via RNZ

Malcolm said they also lost a few electronics, but they hoped the floodwaters would wash their clothes.

They have garbage bags ready to start cleaning and they plan to bring everything they can to the laundromat.

The Neilsons stated that the water did not come from the banks, but that it came back up through the rainwater system.

It was frustrating, said Malcolm. “They knew the pumps couldn’t handle it.”

More pumps were installed to get water out of the street, but the Neilsons did not know how long it would take or when they could start cleaning up.

Another resident on one of the severely flooded streets of Gore said that she and her husband were still waiting for at least a meter of water to drain from their living block.

Lorraine Masters lives on Salford Street which had to be evacuated yesterday and put in sandbags to protect itself from the floods of the waters.

The masters said that there was still a lot of water that had to recede, but this had fortunately not reached their home, but it had had an impact on the paddocks surrounding their house, which forced them to move a lot of their cattle – all of which survived.

“When I got up yesterday morning and looked out the window, I thought,” Oh my God “… we had sheep in the house, we had to move them. The fences seemed to be done of straw, “she said. said.

She said that cleaning would be a job that would take more than a week and hoped that she and her husband could have volunteer help.

-RNZ

