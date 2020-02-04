Southland state of emergency declared – Gore residents must prepare to evacuate

A state of emergency has been declared in Southland and residents of parts of Gore are being asked to evacuate as the river level continues to rise.

Authorities tell locals to avoid unnecessary travel on the roads, as floods continue to cause problems across the region – causing landslides and sweeping away entire roads.

At 6 a.m., Southland’s civil defense said residents of the lowlands near the Mataura River in Gore and Mataurua should evacuate.

“Go upstairs and stay with family or friends,” said the alert.

Massive floods have caused landslides in and around Fiordland, particularly this week. Photo / Grace Houpapa

Southland Emergency Management said on Facebook early this morning that more roads would be affected by the floods today.

“The Riverton road is likely to be significantly affected, so please take this into account when planning a trip.

“We advise you to avoid unnecessary travel – exercise extreme caution if you have to go out and check [the NZ transport agency] and local road closers’ websites.”

Up to 15 homes were evacuated earlier on Ontario Street in Gore.

Among these residents is radio host Hokonui Breakfast Luke Howden and his family.

He said he had to wade to the waist to leave their home late yesterday afternoon.

“It would have been about 4 hours yesterday that the water started to rise fairly quickly and before we knew it, it was licking on the step of the back door.

“We made the firefighters whistle outside so we could grab things and get out,” he said.

“It was a matter of wading through the water to the waist to get to the end of the street and in safety.”

He said it was a disturbing night for everyone.

“Lying there thinking, ‘Well, what kind of condition is the house going to be when we get back’?”

He said there was a “pretty strange” feeling in the air this morning because they were actually cut off from the rest of the country.

“Each main main line to and from Gore has been closed. As a result, you do not have the through traffic that you would normally have at this time of the morning.

“However, in the background, you can hear the flooding torrent of the Mataura river. I went for a short walk on the banks a few moments ago and, at this point, it seems contained.

“I would say there is probably a clearance of about 2m between the water level and the bottom of the Gore Bridge – which, at this point, remains open to connect traffic between the east and the west of Gore. “

Trapped on the roof by high water

A car of people had to be rescued from the top of their vehicle in Otago after being in trouble on a flooded southern road yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services said she received a call at 12:50 p.m. to report that some people had driven on a road near Kelso.

The road was at that time if the flooded rising waters seemed to be able to flood the car.

The motorists were standing above the car and had to be taken out by the emergency services.

It was not known how many people were in the car at the time.

“They clearly did not read the road conditions very well,” said the spokeswoman.

” If you don’t need to travel in such conditions, it’s best not to. ”

A police spokeswoman said she helped a group from the roof of a car on Greenvale Rd around 1:15 p.m.

The occupants were unharmed, she said.

