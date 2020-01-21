Southwark station closed live: updates after a pipe burst floods the station and closes roads

Southwark station is closed due to flooding caused by a main line burst.

Thames Water tweeted: “There has been a major explosion and we need to find out the affected areas”, in response to a number of people who said they had no water in SE13 and SE16.

Images of the station scene show immense flooding, with a number of workers in high-visibility jackets walking in the water a few inches high.

A witness described it as an “8-foot chasm” while pictures show water gushing from the ground.

Blackfriars Road is also closed both ways from Surrey Row to Scoresby Street. Union Street and The Cut are also closed.

Bus lines 40 and 63 are bypassed.

