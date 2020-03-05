[southwest-airline-sees-strike-to-1st-quarter-profits-from-coronavirus-outbreak]



FILE Photograph: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX eight aircraft are proven parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photograph

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday warned its first-quarter running income would just take a hit of up to $300 million from the coronavirus outbreak, prompting it to slice its quarterly earnings outlook.

The airline stated it now expects first-quarter total income per out there seat mile – a closely followed evaluate of airline efficiency – to be down two% to up one%, when compared with the 3.five% to five.five% advancement it forecast before.

Chicago-based United Airlines was the initially U.S. airline to suspend 2020 advice more than the virus outbreak, which has prompted airlines across the world to reduce flights and implement price tag controls as vacation demand from customers falls significantly.

