Southwest Airlines is replacing the little boy’s lost teddy bear

(CNN / KTVT) – A little boy got a surprise after losing his teddy bear on an airplane.

“I play a lot with him. I carry it around a lot, ”said Grayson Mulligan.

Grayson and Teddy have always been inseparable. But something unimaginable happened on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holidays.

“He noticed that Teddy was gone when he got to Grandma and Paw House, and then the hunt for Teddy began,” said Christina Mulligan, Grayson’s mother.

Mother Christina posted on Southwest Airline’s Facebook page and hoped someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim, the TSA. I called the lost property office in New Orleans, ”said Christina. “A packet appeared every day, is that teddy? It was traumatic. “

A month passed and no teddy. But just last month, Grayson had a surprise from the southwest. A new bear, whose adventure in his new home was a story of its own and documented by Grayson.

“I was happy knowing that they looked after me a lot and I also have some bears as flight attendants,” said Grayson.

His new friend’s name is Jack.

Only a boy and his bear ready for new adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There is a reason why they have this heart on their planes,” said Christina.

“Because they care about people,” said Grayson.

In 2015, Southwest reunited another boy with his stuffed tiger named Hobbes.

