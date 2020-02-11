Southwest Bakersfield Business Owner Calls For Help Catching Burglar

Published: Feb 10, 2020 / 7:43 PM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 7:55 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A business owner in southwest Bakersfield hopes you recognize a man who she says is responsible for the break and enter and theft of several items over the weekend.

The burglary took place on Sunday around 2 p.m. at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics located at 6001 Truxtun Ave.

According to owner, Rosie Hurst, she was unaware of the burglary until a worker showed up for work on Monday and saw police outside the company with a K-9. One patient had informed the police of the burglary.





Suspected burglar / Photo: Rosie Hurst

Hurst says there is security inside, but he did not capture the suspect’s movements by the movement of the sensor.

Hurst says she believes the intruder broke the front window, entered and stole items, including the cash register and skin care.

The front door of the business had to be replaced, Hurst now hopes that someone can help catch the burglar.

If anyone recognizes the man seen in the video, you are asked to call the Bakersfield police at 327-7111.