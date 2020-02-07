Southwest to give his employees additional pay for 6 weeks

(CNN) – Even after a particularly difficult year in 2019, the Southwest is dividing the fortune by granting its employees six weeks of additional wages.

The company made the announcement on Thursday.

Despite the difficult year, the airline made a profit and sharing is part of an annual tradition.

They give 60,000 employees a profit sharing bonus of EUR 667 million.

As a result, some eligible employees will soon receive a check for just over 12 percent of their annual salary or about six weeks’ wages.

Others receive the contribution on their retirement account.

Southwest’s profit-sharing plan has been in existence for 46 years.

